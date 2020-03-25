March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: three repatriation flights due to depart from Larnaca on Wednesday

By Jean Christou0318
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Three repatriation flights depart today from Larnaca airport to take people back to Russia, Greece and Serbia.

At around 2pm a Ural Airlines flight departs for Moscow carrying 235 people, an Aegean flight departs at 5.25pm ​​to Athens and a flight to Belgrade at 11.15pm.

There is also an Aegean flight due to land in Larnaca at around 4.30pm carrying 60 people who qualify healthwise or otherwise under the regulations for entry, CNA reported.

On Tuesday, two flights left Larnaca repatriating a total of 80 people to Warsaw and Athens.
Other than special flights with authorisiations, there is a 14-day ban in force that came into effect on March 21.



