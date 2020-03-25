March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Health minister urges silent commemoration of March 25th and April 1 anniversaries

By Jean Christou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou on Wednesday tweeted that the battle against the “invisible enemy” of coronavirus “obliges us to commemorate” the March 25th public holiday marking Greek independence, and the April 1 start of the Eoka struggle against British rule in Cyprus, even though neither anniversary will be marked as usual.

“This does not diminish our feelings and appreciation for the struggles and sacrifices of the heroes of 1821 and 55-59 for the supreme goal of freedom,” he tweeted, a day after Cyprus residents lost their freedom of movement to stop the spread of Covid-19.

 



