March 25, 2020

Turkey

Istanbul prosecutor indicts Saudi suspects for Khashoggi killing

By Reuters News Service044
Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Istanbul prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday it had prepared an indictment against 20 suspects deemed to be involved in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

It said the indictment accuses former deputy head of Saudi Arabia’s general intelligence Ahmed al-Asiri and former royal court adviser Saud al-Qahtani as having “instigated premeditated murder with monstrous intent”.

It accuses 18 others of carrying out the killing of Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and columnist for the Washington Post, in October 2018, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.



