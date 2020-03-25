March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Karousos backs up Syllouris’ pledge to give cash for new parliament to Covid-19 fight

By Iacovos Constantinou0134
File photo: Yiannis Karousos

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos stepped in on Wednesday to back House President Demetris Syllouris who has said the budget for the building of a new parliament would go to the fight against the coronavirus.

Last week Syllouris, said on social media that he intended to propose the postponing for the time being of the procedures for the construction of the new parliament building and divert the allocated budget of EUR100 million towards fighting Covid-19.

He specifically stated that that the budget could be used for the building of isolation areas under the supervision of specialists.

However in a report Wednesday in daily Phileleftheros it claimed that nothing had been done to halt procedures and plans are progressing as normal for the new building.

It also stated that even if all procedures (eg.tenders) were terminated then only EUR20 million could be allocated as this was the amount included in the year’s annual budget for the project.

Later Wednesday morning however, Karousos tweeted that he spoke with the House president on Tuesday and Syllouris’ suggestion would be set in motion with the relative ministry handling the matter.

However his tweet did not mention the amount that would be allocated.



Related posts

Coronavirus: plenum to meet briefly Friday to push through revised econ package (Updated)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Cypriot students in the UK ‘waiting it out’

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: three repatriation flights due to depart from Larnaca on Wednesday

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Edek calls on govt to repatriate Cypriot students stuck abroad

Iacovos Constantinou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades and palace staff test negative

Jean Christou

Akinci warns of fake Twitter account in his name

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign