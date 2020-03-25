March 25, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man, 37, killed after vehicle overturns on Liopetri-Avgorou road

By Iacovos Constantinou00

Mattheos Bissiaras, 37, was killed when his vehicle overturned on the Liopetri to Avgorou road on Tuesday night.

The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated by the police.

Relatives, worried after Bissiaras was absent from home for an extended period went out to look for him and found the scene of the crash around 11.30pm.

An ambulance was called and transferred him to Famagusta hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.



