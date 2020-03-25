Our View: Lockdown more bearable if we’re not blaming part of society for it

Nobody was surprised to hear President Anastasiades announce a complete lockdown on Monday night. It had been coming and after Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a lockdown 24 hours earlier, it was only a matter of time before the Cyprus government did the same. Then again, lockdowns have been imposed in most European countries, even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared one on Monday night, saying that if people did not follow the rules police would have the powers to enforce them.
This was also an argument used by Anastasiades in his address, making it sound as though the curfew was a punishment because some people exhibited a lack of discipline and respect for their fellow citizens. He was referring to the large number of people that congregated in parks, beaches and sports areas last weekend, describing this as “behaviours that expose the entire population to mortal danger.” So were the measures being imposed because people could not be trusted to behave in a responsibly grown-up way and show consideration for others?
The same theme featured in Mitsotakis’ speech. “I will not allow the frivolous few to undermine the safety of the majority because a few irresponsible people can harm thousands of responsible citizens,” he said, referring to people that had decided to visit their villages, go to the islands or to meet up in public. It was disingenuous to claim the whole population had to be punished, subjected to unprecedented draconian measures reminiscent of a police state because a minority had been irresponsible and undisciplined. Was this fair?
Restrictions on movement, enforced by the police, would have been imposed regardless of the behaviour of a section of the public because the objective is to limit the spread of the virus. “An out of control spread of the cases will lead to the collapse of the health system, which cannot respond to the needs that will be created, regardless of how good its structure is,” Anastasiades said on Monday night, a point also made by Johnson and Mitsotakis. Understandably, this is the main concern, and justification for the draconian measures – no government wants to be debited with a disastrous situation like the one being experienced in Italy and Spain.
People would more readily accept the police state conditions they would have to live under for the next three weeks at least – it could be much longer – if Anastasiades was clear about this and had not tried to blame the need for the repressive measures on the undisciplined and irresponsible behaviour of a small section of the population. If repressive measures were imposed whenever a section of the public acted irresponsibly and in an undisciplined way we would have been living under a totalitarian regime for years.