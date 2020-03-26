March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blood bank makes call for donors after slowest day ever

By Katy Turner00

The blood bank has made an appeal for donations after the lowest ever amount of blood was donated on Tuesday when not a single new donor was recorded.

“In these difficult times our country and all humanity is going through, Blood bank staff call for social solidarity and altruism,” a statement said.

They stressed that in the movement ban outline on Tuesday people are allowed out to give blood.

“This alone demonstrates the need to ensure the uninterrupted flow of blood donors and the continued supply of blood derivatives,” the blood bank said. Blood is needed, it added, for surgeries, thalassemic, pediatric and hematologic patients.

Staff at blood centres are ready to receive anyone to give a donation and are acting according to new regulations announced in light of coronavirus.

Blood donation stations are currently operating at the Engomi health centre in Nicosia, the church hall at the Ayios Georgios Havozas church in Limassol, the events hall on Makarios Ave in Larnaca, the church hall at Panayias Liopetri church in Famagusta.

Other locations where blood donations are going on are announced on the Facebook page Cyprus Blood Establishment.

Messages will also be sent to regular blood donors calling on them not to stop during these difficult times.

Anyone who has been overseas in the last 28 days cannot go to the blood centres, neither can people with respiratory problems or those who have come into contact with a known case of Covid-19.



Related posts

Coronavirus: five new cases recorded in north

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: 123 charged for breaking movement ban

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: SMS service operational again

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, total now at 132 (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: primary-school parents concerned about distance learning

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: citizens service centres only for those with appointments

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign