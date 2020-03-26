March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 123 charged for breaking movement ban

By Katy Turner00
Photo: Christos Theodorides

A total of 123 charges against drivers and people on foot around the island were made by the police over Wednesday night for violating the movement ban, it announced on Thursday morning.

They were the result of 1,570 checks carried out between 6pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

A police source also told the Cyprus News Agency that 3,311 checks were also made on venues around the island, and charges were made against four, one in Limassol, two in Larnaca and one in Paphos.

In Nicosia there were 294 checks of people driving and walking around and 45 charges, in Limassol the numbers were 338 and 24, in Larnaca 326 and 17, in Paphos 130 and 13, in Famagusta 256 and 12 and in Morphou 78 checks and no charge.

Traffic police also carried out 148 checks for other purposes and made 12 charges.



Related posts

Coronavirus: SMS service operational again

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Eight new cases confirmed, total now at 132 (Update 2)

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: primary-school parents concerned about distance learning

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: citizens service centres only for those with appointments

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: Anastasiades tours deserted capital to check lockdown ‘first-hand’

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 20 being treated at Famagusta hospital, drive-through testing in place

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign