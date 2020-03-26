March 26, 2020

Coronavirus: 14 new cases

By Annette Chrysostomou

Fourteen new cases of coronavirus were detected in the government-controlled areas on Thursday.

According to Leontios Kostrikkis, one of the government’s expert advisors on Covid-19, four of the new cases had arrived from overseas, eight were identified after contact tracing, one person is a doctor from Paphos, and there is one more individual whose background of movements is being investigated.

 



