Coronavirus: Cyprus team looking into use of malarial drug

Health experts in Cyprus are examining Chloroquine to see if it is effective against the coronavirus, it emerged on Thursday.

According to microbiology and molecular virology professor Petros Karayiannis, who sits on the health ministry’s advisory committee, a subgroup was looking at the drug, which some have touted as being effective against Covid-19.

Karayiannis said it was an ordinary medicine that was found in abundance in Cyprus, but it must first be assessed.

“The advisory committee subgroup is considering it; of course, there must be an evaluation of the facts and not just what is published on the internet which may not correspond to reality,” he said.

Karayiannis said he personally has not seen anything in authoritative journals so he would rather wait and see if the drug was indeed effective.

Edek on Thursday suggested that coronavirus patients are administered with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which, the party said, have now been confirmed to reduce the severity of symptoms in many cases.

Studies are underway in a number of countries, including China, France and the United States, to see whether chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine may have a role to play in the rapidly spreading pandemic.

US President Donald Trump has touted the malaria drugs as “a game changer.” But the US Food and Drug Administration and other health experts said trials must first ensure the medicines are effective and safe for use in this patient population.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says some US clinicians have reported anecdotal use of hydroxychloroquine at different doses.

Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine, which is found on the bark of the cinchona plant. It has been used for hundreds of years in South America to treat fever.

It was first synthesised in the 1930s. A version called hydroxychloroquine, in use since the 1950s, is considered to be less toxic, according to studies. Both drugs can cause serious side effects including vision loss, heart problems or even death if used incorrectly.

The drugs are used to combat malaria, which is caused by a parasite spread through mosquito bites, because they interrupt its ability to digest a host’s blood cells.

Scientists have detailed biochemical proprieties of chloroquine that indicate it could be used against some viral infections. These include direct antiviral effects, such as blocking steps needed by certain viruses to replicate, and its ability to suppress production and release of proteins involved in inflammatory complications of several viral diseases.

In addition to malaria, hydroxychloroquine is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Data has begun to emerge from some coronavirus trials, but most information so far is preliminary.

A French team last week said initial results from a 24-patient trial of hydroxychloroquine showed that 25 per cent of patients given the drug still carried the coronavirus after six days, compared with 90 per cent of patients given a placebo. But the trial is small and results on patient outcomes are still awaited.

Chinese researchers last month reported trial results showing that chloroquine treatment of Covid-19 patients had clinical and virologic benefit versus a comparison group. It has been added as a recommended treatment for the illness in China, where the virus first emerged in December.

This week, the Journal of Zhejiang University reported disappointing results from a 30-patient Shanghai study of hydroxychloroquine. It showed the drug worked no better than standard care for patients with Covid-19.

The University of Minnesota has launched a 1,500-person trial to see whether hydroxychloroquine can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19 in people exposed to the virus – including healthcare workers and family members of infected people.

Other trials of the malaria drugs are ongoing or set to start in the United Kingdom, Norway and Thailand.





