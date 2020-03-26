March 26, 2020

Coronavirus: CyTA donates €300,000 for medical equipment

By Katy Turner

CyTA will donate €300,000 to the ministry of health for the immediate provision of respirators and nursing equipment to help treat people with coronavirus, its board decided during a tele-meeting, it announced on Thursday.

CyTA said since the start of the pandemic it has stood beside the state and the people of Cyprus.

The authority has already taken a series of measures to ease communication and is set to announce further measures within the week.

 



