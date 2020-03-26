March 26, 2020

Coronavirus: five new cases recorded in north

By Katy Turner00

Five new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the north on Wednesday, bringing the total number there to 47.

Late on Wednesday ‘health minister’ Ali Pilli announced three new cases, in addition to the two earlier in the day.

According to Pilli the tests were carried out on staff and police at the Salamis hotel, which is under quarantine and three were positive.

Pilli said 15 citizens of the north have now been infected.

Meanwhile the condition of two German tourists has worsened and they are now being treated in a designated space at a hospital in north Nicosia, where they are on ventilators.



