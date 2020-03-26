March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: MOT deadlines put back to April 30

By Staff Reporter00

The Road Transport Department has announced that MOT certificates for vehicles expiring after March 29 and  which would normally need to be renewed by that date, shall now continue to be valid until April 30.

The department said the measure was being taken to limit people’s visits to mechanics for MOT inspections, as part of broader steps to restrict unnecessary outdoor movement.

 



