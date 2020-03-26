March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Nicosia ward to remain open despite virus case

By Evie Andreou00
Nicosia General Hospital

The state health services organisation Okypy said on Thursday they have not shut down the Nicosia general hospital’s orthopaedic ward after a patient there was found to have coronavirus, giving reassurances they are taking all necessary measures to protect staff and other patients.

Okypy spokesman Charalambos Charilaou told state broadcaster CyBC that a man admitted to the Nicosia hospital’s orthopaedic ward a few days ago for another health issue was found to have coronavirus after showing symptoms.

He said that the ward would not be shut down since the man was in a single room.

Charilaou said all measures were taken as per the instructions of the health ministry to protect the staff and other patients.

 



