March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Tenants safe from evictions until end of May

The cabinet on Thursday approved a bill banning evictions until the end of May due to a tenant’s failure to pay rent.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said the decision was made to protect tenants since strict restrictions have been put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and trying such cases has been suspended by the supreme court.

The provisions do not cover cases where rent had not been paid by February 29.

 



