March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Three flights to leave Thursday from Larnaca

By Katy Turner0220
Larnaca airport

Three flights will leave from Larnaca on Thursday, taking passengers who have been stuck in Cyprus due too moves against coronavirus back to their countries.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) a SkyUp flight left for Kiev at around 9.30 with 103 passengers on board.

A Norwegian flight is due to take off at 1.45 for Oslo, taking 188 passengers, while at 4pm a Lufthansa flight is due to take off for Frankfurt with 130 people on board.

On Wednesday three flights landed at the airport, from oscow, Belgrade and Athens, carrying a total of 61 passengers.

Three flights left for the same destinations taking a total of 284 travellers.

Fromm 3am on March 21 a decree by the minister of transport went into effect banning scheduled passenger flights for 14 days.

The ban excludes flights without passengers arriving to carry people wishing to return to their home countries, humanitarian flights or other individual flights in cases of emergency and after first obtaining the special authorisation of the minister of transport.

 



Related posts

Paphos Green Points remain open

Bejay Browne

Coronavirus: Expert says Cyprus could be reaching peak

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Nicosia ward to remain open despite virus case

Evie Andreou

Production of new Hollywood film in Cyprus to go ahead as planned

Katy Turner

Increased levels of dust in the atmosphere

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: CyTA donates €300,000 for medical equipment

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign