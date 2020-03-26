March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Does distance learning apply for children of expats?

By CM Reader's View00

I’m concerned about whether children of British expats will receive equal attention from the pre-primary and primary schools.

So far my son’s pre-primary school has executed all communication in Greek only, and whilst my wife and I are both having Greek lessons (well… we were until the social distancing measures came in), we are still not at a level where we can understand the school’s emails and messages on social media.

At this point we have no idea if the school has implemented any distance learning activities and if so, whether our son should be joining and when, or how we are expected to facilitate.

We are not living under any sense of entitlement, or belief that the school is obligated to communicate in English, but it would be helpful if they did, at least for now. It would just help us to know what, if anything, is going on.

SL

Coronavirus: primary-school parents concerned about distance learning



Related posts

The Bone Yard

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Lockdown more bearable if we’re not blaming part of society for it

CM: Our View

After the plague: there will be changes

Gwynne Dyer

Our View: Cleaner air, but government lacks the will to make it long term

CM: Our View

Herbal medicines and coronavirus strains: what does previous experience teach us?

CM Reader's View

Coronavirus: The economic challenges of the Covid-19 crisis

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign