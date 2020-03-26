March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Indonesia races against time to build hospitals

By Rumble00

Indonesia is urgently building new hospitals as the country’s public health system is at risk of being overwhelmed amid the coronavirus outbreak.



