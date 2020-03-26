March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry lists approved labs for coronavirus testing

By Elias Hazou00

People wishing to get tested for Covid-19 may now do so on their own initiative and expense by visiting private labs, the health ministry said Thursday.

Samples taken by the designated labs will be sent to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics for final processing. The information will then be communicated to the health ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit, which will contact individuals to inform them whether they tested positive or negative.

In an announcement, the ministry clarified that individuals opting to visit a private lab will be doing so on their own initiative and not on a referral from health authorities. Individuals will pay for the coronavirus test in full.

The ministry listed the labs currently authorized to test people. All designated labs must use out the prescribed Covid-19 detection method with RT-PCR analysis. They are as follows:

ACT-BIO laboratories partnership (biomedical laboratories Charis Charilaou, Andreas Adamou laboratory and Biocheck clinical laboratory);

MEDIFOS;

Theocharides clinical laboratories;

Mendel Center for Biomedical Sciences;

MyGene Molecular Diagnostics;

Diogenous laboratory (C.D. DNA Biomedical Science Lab);

KP Lambrou Labs Ltd;

Bioatriki Group (Yiannoukas labs);

Partnership of Bioanalysis Clinical Labs (Limassol), Tymvios labs (Nicosia), PZ Agapiou Diagnostics;

NIPD Genetics (from Sunday, March 29);

Molecular department of the laboratory at the American Medical Center (from Monday, March 30).

The list of approved labs may be updated from time to time.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Free delivery system for essential items in place for elderly and vulnerable  

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Nine new cases in north, authorities slash public sector salaries

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: 14 new cases, officials appeal to public to follow movement ban (Update 2)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus:Hospitals soldier on despite increased staff infections

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: MOT deadlines put back to April 30

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: loan payments suspended for nine months, cabinet approves €2bn stimulus plan (Updated)

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign