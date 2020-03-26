March 26, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

New regulations for filing social insurance contributions

By Elias Hazou00

As of Thursday, employers must file their social insurance contributions for the month of February – payments due at end of March – only via the JCC Smart website or the Social Insurance Services’ online system for subscribers of that service.

In addition to the online payments via JCC, all employers must submit the YKA 2-002 payroll and contributions form at the special drop boxes located at the district offices and offices of the Social Insurance Services.

Employers who file the data using digital storage devices (thumb drives, CDs etc) must also enclose the YKA 2-002 form and deposit them at the designated drop boxes.

Alternatively, the digital storage devices and the YKA 2-002 form may be sent by post to the district offices and offices of the Social Insurance Services at these addresses:

Social Insurance Services Nicosia district office, 56 Athalassa Avenue, Strovolos, Nicosia 1466;

Branch of Social Insurance Services Ayios Andreas district office, 11 Navarinou Street, Nicosia 1100;

Social Insurance Services Limassol district office, 80 Franklin Roosevelt Street, Limassol 3012;

Social Insurance Services Larnaca district office, 1 Filiou Tsigaridi Street, Larnaca 6023;

Social Insurance Services Paphos district office, 1 Filikis Eterias Street, Paphos 8047;

Social Insurance Services Famagusta office, P.O. Box 36007, Dherynia 5385.

 



