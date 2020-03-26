March 26, 2020

Nobody said that this virus infects only the elderly

By CM Reader's View01
“Kostrikis said so far the average age of the cases in Cyprus was 50, and it was clear that the coronavirus was not an illness only affecting the elderly.”

Nobody said it was “an illness only affecting the elderly”, the illness kills MAINLY the elderly and people with previous chronic health issues. (nobody cares who’s affected or not, it’s who it kills which is important).

Just have a look at the WHO statistics….

What is “clear” is that the hospital “doctors” weren’t able to save the life of a perfectly healthy middle-aged man, though the health services have not reached their maximum capacity yet.

Death rate :
80+ years old =14.8%
70-79 years old=8.0%
60-69 years old=3.6%
50-59 years old=1.3%
40-49 years old=0.4%
30-39 years old=0.2%
20-29 years old=0.2%
10-19 years old=0.2%
0-9 years old =no fatalities

