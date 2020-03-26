March 26, 2020

Paphos Green Points remain open

Green Points in Paphos remain open, a Paphos municipality announcement said on Thursday.

“The Municipality of Paphos and the Paphos District Household Waste Disposal and Land Use Council inform the public that the Green Spots in Paphos (Moutalos) and all others remain open and in full operation for the service of its citizens and cleanliness,” it said.

They are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

The transfer of materials or objects to the Green Points can be a reason for moving around, stating the specific purpose in point 8 of the declaration of movement form, which is currently in force to limit the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus, it added.



