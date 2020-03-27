March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Reuters News Service00
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government’s response to the outbreak.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

