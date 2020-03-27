Coronavirus: 1,200 people still in manadatory quarantine

A total of 1,200 repatriated people are still in mandatory quarantine in 11 hotels in the mountains, president of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) Haris Loizides said on Friday.

The hotels are located in mountain resorts and along the coast.

According to Loizides, the hotels strictly adhere to all necessary precautions under the supervision of police and the national guard.

He said people staying in the hotels are disciplined and follow instructions even though in the early days of the quarantine there were some isolated incidents of non-compliance.

The quarantined people have to stay in their hotel rooms at all times and food is taken up to the door of their rooms.

Emergency medical services are also available at the hotels.

Pasyxe, Loizides said, has made other hotels available to the government in all districts, including Famagusta and Paphos.

In addition, Pasyxe has reportedly provided a hotel in each district to accommodate health professionals who work in hospitals and who do not want to go home after work for preventive reasons as they fear they might infect their families.

Head of the Paphos hoteliers association Thanos Michaelides confirmed hotels in the Paphos district have been made available to the government.

They are for health professionals from other countries but also for travelers from abroad who need to be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival in Cyprus.

The available hotels are the Aliathon, the Droushia Heights hotel, King’s Hotel and Daphne hotel apartments.

Michaelides described the situation as very difficult for the hotel industry, as hotels have to remain closed until April 30 following a decree.

“We are constantly monitoring, not only how the situation in Cyprus in terms of tourism is, but also how the situation in England and Russia is evolving,” he said.

He added hoteliers worry over how many and which hotels will be able to open in May, and how many will gradually open throughout the season.

“We believe that in the end tourism will come back to Cyprus, but this year will be very difficult.”





