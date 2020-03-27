March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: over 8,000 checks in 24 hours (updated)

By Annette Chrysostomou01331

During the last 24 hours, police carried out 8,435 checks under the ‘prohibiting unnecessary movement’ decree imposed due to the coronavirus, they announced on Friday.

Police booked 261 pedestrians and drivers from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

In Larnaca, 331 checks were made, and three people were booked, while in Limassol there were 1,552 car inspections and 394 people on foot were asked to show the required permit for leaving their home. 60 of them were moving around without a permit and booked.

Over Thursday night Paphos police booked 14 pedestrians for violating the curfew.

According to police, four drivers were booked while 432 vehicles were inspected and out of 167 people on foot who were checked 14 were charged.

As well, 190 public buildings were inspected and one was found to have violated the terms.

On Thursday 612 vehicles were checked, resulting in nine people being booked, while six on foot were caught moving around without a permit.

Since March 16, when restrictive measures were put in place, 15,257 checks were made in the government-controlled areas and 706 people were booked.

 



Related posts

Search continues for missing man

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 28 health professionals affected in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Nutrition essential for staying healthy as we are stuck at home

Annette Chrysostomou

Our View: The public payroll should be reduced as soon as possible

CM: Our View

Coronavirus: Cabinet approves emergency relief budget of €360m

Elias Hazou

Ministry lists approved labs for coronavirus testing

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign