March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 28 health professionals affected in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Paphos hospital

By Friday morning there were 38 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Paphos, 25 of which are people working at the general hospital and three at private hospitals in Paphos.

According to Joseph Mutiri, who has taken over the interim administration of the general hospital in Paphos, five doctors of the state hospital have been infected, a pulmonologist, a radiologist, a surgeon, a pediatrician and an intensivist.

A total of 20 nurses and two cleaners have also got the virus.

So far, four patients were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Paphos hospital, two of whom, a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old man, have died.

Four others are relatives of hospital staff.

Four confirmed cases of coronavirus are relatives of Paphos health professionals.

The hospital will remain closed on Friday while the A&E department will operate with security personnel and will handle incidents which cannot be managed by the private sector after consultation with the ambulance service.



