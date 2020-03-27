March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: all export of pharmaceuticals banned by decree

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The export of all medicines from Cyprus to any other country has been banned with immediate effect, it was announced on Friday.

The new decree stipulates that the only way medical products can be exported is with the personal approval of health minister Constantinos Ioannou.

A statement said the decree had been adopted “because the protection of public health and the health care system are the responsibility of the Republic, with the aim of limiting the spread of Covid-19, protecting public health and preventing the possible collapse of the health system.”

“There is an urgent need to safeguard and maintain a sufficient stock of medicinal products in the Republic to serve the needs of the population and to avoid shortages at home.”

The decree goes on to say that the written approval by the minister is necessary for any exports, including those to other member states of the EU.

Ioannou will decide whether to approve or reject an application for export after having studied all the relevant documents which the director of customs has to submit to the health ministry.



