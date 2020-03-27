Coronavirus: BHC urges Brits on the island to take planned Sunday flight to avoid getting stranded

The British High Commission on Friday urged tourists from the UK currently in Cyprus to return home on the last easyJet flight from the island to avoid being left stranded.

In an announcement, the British High Commission said that all easyJet flights from Cyprus have been suspended until May.

“It appears the airline is planning a rescue flight on March 29 from Paphos to London Gatwick. We strongly advise British tourists in Cyprus to leave the island on this flight,” the announcement said.

In the meantime, people planning on travelling soon are urged to monitor the government decisions on flight bans and other restrictive measures since airlines act accordingly, sources said on Friday.

Despite an announcement on Hermes’ website that both Paphos and Larnaca airports are closed from March 21 for a period of 14 days, it does not mean that activities would resume after that, since the government might issue another decree with restrictions, a source told the Cyprus Mail.

Passengers are advised to also contact their airlines, given that many have announced they were cancelling flights for a period of time.

Jet2.com announced earlier in the month it was suspending its flights from the UK to Cyprus following the measures announced by the Cypriot government against the spread of the coronavirus. It said that it would be reviewing further options as the situation evolves.

Cyprus Airways cancelled all flights from March 17 until April 30 inclusive.

Aegean Air too announced last week that within the next few days, and until the end of April, the majority of flights on its international network will be gradually discontinued while the domestic network would also be significantly curtailed.

Between March 21 and for 14 days, government banned passenger flights.

In addition that that, there is currently a ban on movement until April 13.

“No one knows what’s to come,” the source said, adding that this was a matter dealt with solely by the government.





