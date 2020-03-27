March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cancer patient in Limassol hospital reportedly positive

By George Psyllides00
Limassol hospital

A cancer patient being treated at Limassol hospital has been found positive with Covid-19, reports said on Friday.

The patient had been taken to the hospital on March 20 from Paphos. He had been treated in a clinic there where a doctor had also tested positive.

Health authorities have started the process of tracing the patient’s contacts and taking samples from other patients and medics.

The ward where he was treated has been disinfected but reports said the hospital’s oncology department will not be closing.



