March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Cypriots take to balconies and windows to applaud healthcare workers

By Peter Michael00
A photo taken from a Nicosia balcony on Friday night

The sound of applause could be heard through the streets of Cypriot cities on Friday night for healthcare workers batting the spread of coronavirus.

Hundreds of people went onto their balconies and doorsteps, stood at their windows and clapped loudly to show their appreciation for healthcare workers fighting the pandemic..

The number of cases in the government-controlled areas rose to 162 on Friday, and another two deaths were recorded, raising that total to five.



