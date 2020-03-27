March 27, 2020

Coronavirus: Deaths reach five, 16 new cases, expert says situation still manageable (Update 1)

The health ministry on Friday announced that two more people died, a 76-year-old Cypriot woman with underlying health problems, and a 47-year-old man from Greece.

Total deaths are now at five, with an average age of 63, and the total number of confirmed cases is now 162. 

“Unfortunately, today in the fight against the pandemic we lost two more people who were being treated at the Limassol Intensive Care Unit,” said Dr Marios Loizou.

“Today’s losses remind us of what we have said from the beginning. We are facing a difficult situation. An invisible enemy. Trying to win, to save as many lives as possible should be universal. It concerns all of us. Everyone has to do their job.”

Leontios Kostrikis, Professor of Molecular Virology at the Department of Biological Sciences, University of Cyprus, announced the new confirmed cases.

One of the 16 had returned from a European country, nine were tracked through contacts with confirmed cases, one more was confirmed within the British bases (four there now), two were members of a ship’s crew and three more people’s history is still being investigated.

“Based on current data, the total number of positive cases was 162 including four identified on the bases,” Kostrikis said.

Eighty five of the total cases came through contacts with people diagnosed with the virus.

“The loss of two lives, unfortunately, shows the seriousness of the situation. Allow me to repeat all the clear instructions to stay in our homes and remain calm that the situation is manageable,” he said.

 

 



