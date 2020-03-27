Coronavirus: Disposal of rubbish must continue as normal says environment department

The collection of rubbish and waste management must continue with all necessary measures to be taken to ensure the health and safety of workers, the department of the environment said on Friday.

In a statement, the department stressed that it is necessary to avoid the accumulation of waste in landfills or uncontrolled and illegal dumping, which will create a public health hazard.

The work of those involved in the management of packaging, electronic waste and batteries needs to go on, while the Green Points will also remain open.

“Given the difficult conditions we face as a society, it is necessary to avoid the accumulation of waste in premises or their uncontrolled and illegal dumping, which would create a public health hazard,” the statement said.

According to the environment department, the role of the Green Points is particularly important in the waste management chain.

The public is asked to make use of the SMS service to obtain a permit to visit them by sending a message to 8998 and choosing 8, the generic number for moving outside that may be justified despite restrictions, indicating the reason is to transport waste to a Green Point.

“Local authorities and waste management organisations have the responsibility to formulate action plans to address health and safety issues, taking into account the relevant recommendations and decrees issued by the ministry of health,” the environment department added.

The municipality of Strovolos also issued a statement, saying that inspectors responsible for the illegal dumping of waste authorised by the minister of agriculture have started to check neighbourhoods, to book people and impose fines.

There has been an increase in the number of people reporting incidents of illegal dumping of waste in open spaces recently, the municipality said.

The Strovolos municipality urged residents who wish to make a specific complaint about illegal waste disposal to contact it on 22-470470 during opening hours of the municipality or 99-643044 outside working hours.

Alternatively, complaints / information can be submitted electronically to http://bit.ly/strovolos_epikoinonia.

On Thursday, the Paphos municipality announced that Green Points in Paphos remain open.

They are open Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm and Saturday from 8am to 1pm.

Recycling company Green Dot decided on Monday to change the collection dates for PMD and paper. They announced that collections from household during the next six weeks will take place every fortnight instead of weekly.





