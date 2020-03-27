March 27, 2020

Coronavirus: Grandfather Anastasiades invites social media sensation to palace

The young girl speaking on Facebook

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday said he was moved by the call of a young girl on social media for him to do something about the coronavirus so that the quarantine would be lifted.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows the girl Maria calling on Anastasiades to do something because she no longer wants to be in quarantine, accidentally calling it ‘carambina’ which means shotgun in Greek.

“I want my cousins to come visit,” she said.

“I want you to make the coronavirus go away,” Maria said.

Anastasiades shared the video on his social media saying he too watched the video while in quarantine and that made him even more determined to succeed, “for you my little girl, your family, for your cousins you so much want to see.”

He added that he also to make this happen for all the children of the world, “for my grandchildren that I long to embrace, I will continue to work so that we can all be together without fear, as we have always done.”

The president also said that he hoped to see Maria and her cousins soon at the Presidential Palace so that all of them would post on social media that they have beaten coronavirus

He signed off as “a grandfather, who also happens to be president.”

 

