March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health ministry reiterates, call your GP before going to any doctor

By Evie Andreou0256

The health ministry on Friday urged the public not to go to public health centres or visit their personal physicians (GPs) if they do not first make an appointment.

A ministry announcement said this was aimed at ensuring unhindered and safe access to health services given the situation.

Toward that end, it recalls that in the case anyone presents symptoms linked with coronavirus they must call their GP, who will instruct them what to do after assessing the situation.

“Access to the state health centres can be made only if the GP deemed it necessary and after he or she consults with the epidemiology monitoring unit which sets appointments for patients,” the ministry said.

In case patients test positive for coronavirus, and if their clinical condition allows it, they will remain in self-isolation at home and will be monitored by their GP over the phone.

“Citizens are urged not to go to the offices of their GPs unless the doctors themselves advise them to,” the ministry said.

Patients must call their GP and follow their instructions, it said.



