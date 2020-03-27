March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Hope for Children asks bids for laptops and tablets for remote learning

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Humanitarian organisation Hope for Children CRC Policy Centre is asking for bids to buy 1,000 laptops and 1,000 tablets to be used for remote learning

The laptops and tablets will be then given to school children who do not have any to facilitate their home schooling while Cyprus is in lockdown due to the coronavirus.

The NGO has added it may award more than one bid, depending on the availability of the products and on the amount of the offers.

For more information on the bids, the person to contact is Irene Vorka at [email protected] or at 22103234. Due to the urgent need, the offer will on March 30 at 8pm.



