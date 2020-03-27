March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: House approves raft of bills to shore up economy

By George Psyllides04

Parliament on Friday approved a raft of bills aimed at shoring up the economy to withstand the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

In a closed-door session attended by 21 out of 56 MPs, the plenum summarily passed 10 bills in one go after they had been discussed by the House finance committee through teleconferencing.

Twenty MPs voted in favour while Elam chairman Christos Christou voted against the bills.

The bills included measures to support vulnerable groups of the population, workers, and businesses.

Two bills relating to a suspension of loan repayments for nine months and a €2bn fiscal stimulus were expected to be put to the vote on Sunday.



