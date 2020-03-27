March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: landlords say non-paying tenants still liable to pay up after crisis

By Peter Michael02

The Cyprus Association of Property Owners (Ksia) said on Friday owners and tenants need to find a “mutually acceptable payment solution” if rents are late due to measures being taken against the spread of the coronavirus.

Ksia head Giorgos Mouskides said the measures the government had taken in suspending lending from banks would provide liquidity on the market.

However he was less happy about the decision to ban landlords from evicting tenants if they failed to pay rent during March, April and May.

“If the government wants to cover the rents for individuals who have a real problem, they do it,” Mouskides said.

The measure, he said did not mean tenants were exempt from paying their rents altogether.

He said they could strike a deal with their landlord for lower rents for a period if they wished.

The landlord and the tenant could make such an agreement he said, and in the future they can agree terms to make up the backlog.

The government, he said, could not infringe on the agreement between the tenant and landlord as it is a private contract.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Deaths reach five, 16 new cases, expert says situation still manageable (Update 2)

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: House approves raft of bills to shore up economy (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Kisa says detainee facilities contrary to govt’s own measures

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Civil service union dismisses employers’ call for pay cuts

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Two fined €400 each by Paphos court for defying lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: all export of pharmaceuticals banned by decree

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign