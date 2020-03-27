March 27, 2020

Coronavirus: More flights evacuate people from Cyprus

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

Two flights will depart from Larnaca and Paphos airports on Friday, evacuating people who are stranded in Cyprus after the ban imposed on flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, an Israir flight to Tel Aviv was expected to depart from Larnaca carrying 29 passengers while from Paphos, 110 people will be evacuated to Helsinki on a Finnair flight.

Five cargo flights are expected to arrive on Friday, as cargo planes are exempt in the government ban that came into effect on March 21.



