March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: One more case in north, confusion over villages’ lockdown

By George Psyllides0847
Turkish Cypriot health authorities announced one more Covid-19 case on Friday, with the total in the north reaching 58.

Twenty-six of the 58 are Turkish Cypriot ‘nationals’, 31 are Germans, and one from Turkmenistan.

There was confusion in the north on Thursday after reports that three villages in the Karpas peninsula had been quarantined because the driver of one of the buses carrying the German tourists had also tested positive.

The driver lives in Ayia Triada, which was reportedly quarantined along with Yialousa and Rizokarpaso.

Authorities in the north said they were testing the driver’s contacts, around 120 people, and movement restrictions had been put in place.

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Ersin Tatar said the area has been placed in quarantine because it must be protected.

Later Thursday, the head of the Ayia Triada community posted on social media that the three villages had been placed in quarantine. An hour later he posted again, this time saying there were not in quarantine, but police were checking movement in the area.

A local official at Rizokarpaso said they had five cases in the same family, but he denied that the village, where a number of Greek Cypriots also live, had been quarantined.

Police, meanwhile, said they had posted officers at the entrances of the three villages to check if those circulating had the proper permits.

Turkish Cypriot health authorities said they have carried out 645 tests so far. Twenty-nine people, all Germans, have recovered and 28 were being treated. Two were Germans and the Turkmen national.



