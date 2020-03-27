March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Presidential Commissioner holds extraordinary meeting on enclaved Greek Cypriots

By Source: Cyprus News Agency093
File photo: Unficyp soldiers delivering food to Greek Cypriot villagers in Rizokarpaso

The Presidential Commissioner’s office decided on Friday to form a small group to advise enclaved Greek Cypriots living in the Turkish-occupied Karpas peninsula, on self-protection measures against coronavirus.

The development comes after several villages in the north were reportedly placed under quarantine. A 24-hour hot line will also become available for local Greek Cypriots seeking advice.

Decisions were taken on Friday morning during an extraordinary meeting, under Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou.

Medicine, delivered to the enclaved through the Red Cross and Unficyp will be delivered as usual. Food deliveries, however, were halted, due to measures against Covid-19 in the north.

Photiou said that according to the information available, there is no Covid-19 case among the enclaved in the Karpas.

“Our obligation is to advise and protect our people, even if this is done from a distance, and we will do everything possible to advise them on how to protect themselves,” he said, noting the presence of many elderly among the enclaved.

The Presidential Commissioner said that if the problem with food delivery persists next week, they will examine the possibility of giving an extraordinary food allowance. In this case, a proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Coronavirus: Health ministry reiterates, call your GP before going to any doctor

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: One more case in north, confusion over villages’ lockdown

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Union says ministry bullying bus drivers

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: More flights evacuate people from Cyprus

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Coronavirus: Transport ministry chartering flight to bring supplies from China

George Psyllides

News podcast: How would you cope, locked alone in a hotel room for 14 days

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign