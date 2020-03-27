March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Strovolos mayor asks where parents are as youth carry on with bonfire plans

By George Psyllides02
Municipal crews in Strovolos assisted by police on Friday cleared truckloads of wooden pallets and other wood that would have been used in the Easter Bonfires.

Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous said the crews cleared wood from seven different locations in the municipality, in a crackdown on Easter bonfires that is part of a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In one location, at 6.30am, crews found a bunch of teenagers – around 15 – guarding the wood.

Traditionally, bonfires were lit in church yards to burn Judas in effigy, the apostle who betrayed Jesus.

However, over the years, it has become a competition among youths from different areas who strive to build the biggest one. In doing so, they collect any available wood from the surrounding areas, and take turns guarding it so that it will not be stolen or destroyed by their rivals.

“It is a shame to waste human resources to deal with this under these conditions,” Papacharalambous said.

“Where are the parents, where are the guardians?”



