March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Transport ministry chartering flight to bring supplies from China

By George Psyllides00
File photo: Yiannis Karousos

The transport ministry is in the process of chartering a cargo flight to China to bring back much-needed medical equipment and consumables, minister Yiannis Karousos said on Friday.

Karousos said the decision was taken on Thursday and ministries were now compiling lists of the equipment they needed.

The main priority is to cover the needs of the health ministry for medical equipment and other consumables, he said.

“It is the fastest way to transport material from China to Cyprus,” Kaoursos said.

“The decision is to charter an aircraft to fly to China to bring material needed by the health ministry and any other thing necessary,” he added.

 



