March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: two more deaths, total now five, 16 new cases

By Peter Michael0255

The health ministry on Friday announced that two more people died, a 76-year-old Cypriot woman with underlying health problems, and a 47-year-old man from Greece.

Total deaths are now at five and the total number of cases is now 162. 



Related posts

Coronavirus: House approves raft of bills to shore up economy

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Kisa says detainee facilities contrary to govt’s own measures

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: Civil service union dismisses employers’ call for pay cuts

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Two fined €400 each by Paphos court for defying lockdown

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: all export of pharmaceuticals banned by decree

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Photiou holds extraordinary meeting on enclaved (Updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign