March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Union says ministry bullying bus drivers

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Peo trade union on Friday slammed the transport ministry over its decision to report bus drivers in the case they do not check on passengers’ permits to be out, which they said was equal to bullying and threats.

The union said in a written statement that bus drivers have met such behaviour from transport ministry officials.

“Instead of employees of the transport ministry making sure that drivers have the necessary protective measures, including suitable respiratory masks, they carry on with such unacceptable actions,” the union said.

It added that passengers are usually not cooperative when bus drivers ask them to show their permit – the forms or text messages members of the public are obliged to present when outside as part of the ban on movement currently in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The union suggests that since the ministry has staff to spare, instead of using them to bully bus drivers they would be better used checking passengers’ permits.

It also said that it seems the transport ministry is in the process of terminating public transport services and is trying to find a way to pass the responsibility to the workers. “This is unacceptable,” the union said, adding that it would not tolerate any reports against bus drivers.



