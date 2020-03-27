March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Daylight saving time in Cyprus begins 3am Sunday.

By Evie Andreou00

Daylight saving time comes into effect from Sunday 3am, the last Sunday of March as clocks move one hour forward. 

The summertime period will end on October 25.

European countries introduced summertime arrangements in the last century to save energy, particularly in times of war or during the oil crisis of the 1970s. 

On March 27, 2019, the European parliament voted to scrap the twice-yearly custom of changing the clocks by 2021.

Before that can take legal effect, the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament will have to come to an agreement.

In March 2019, the European Parliament adopted a position in favour of stopping the seasonal clock changes by 2021. The Council has not yet finalised its position.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Hope for Children asks bids for laptops and tablets for remote learning

Jonathan Shkurko

Coronavirus: Strovolos mayor asks where parents are as youth carry on with bonfire plans

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 1,200 people still in mandatory quarantine

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Four more case in north, confusion over villages’ lockdown (Update 1)

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Israel sending 50 respirators  in return for chloroquine

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: around 50 prisoners to be released – reports

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign