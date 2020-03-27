March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Parents should be punished for their kids unruly behaviour

“Where are the parents, where are the guardians?” Is this question for real?

Since my husband and I returned to live in Cyprus in 2002, we have seen a very significant change in kids’ behaviour.

We have ceased to ask about the whereabouts of ‘the parents’. It would appear that parents no longer care to take responsibility for their kids unruly, antisocial behaviour.

I think that given the severity of this virus, police should be given the power to use any means necessary in order to sort out and take this loutish behaviour to task.

Only a few days ago, kids guarding their bonfire started pelting police with stones and wood. This behaviour takes place every single year where neighbourhoods are terrorised with these gangs. I think that it’s time to go and find the parents and charge them!

AK

Coronavirus: Strovolos mayor asks where parents are as youth carry on with bonfire plans

 



