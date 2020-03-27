March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Propex and nature boost the immune system

By Maria Gregory01

Strengthening the body’s natural defences is needed more now than ever before, as a strong immune system can protect against all the circulating viruses and bacteria.

 

Proper and balanced nutrition and good sleep are prerequisites for a healthy immune system, while nutritional supplements such as Propex, made with 100% natural ingredients, help enhance the body’s natural defences.

 

Propex’s Winter protection syrup helps boost the immune system and is suitable for the whole family, from children aged three and up. Its dual action helps strengthen the body’s natural defences and contributes to the good health of the respiratory system.

 

• Sabook supports natural defences

• Vitamin D contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system

• Pelargonium and erythema have a soothing effect on the throat and promote good respiratory health

• Propolis is a natural antiseptic and has been recognised for aiding the body to better combat seasonal diseases.

 

Propex Express helps boost the immune system and responds immediately to the symptoms of colds. Suitable for adults and children over 6. It is not recommended in pregnancy.

• Andrograph and Siberian ginseng enhance the body’s resistance

• Andrograph also improves breathing comfort

• Siberian ginseng stimulates the body during fatigue

• Vitamin C contributes to the normal functioning of the immune system and reduces fatigue

• Vitamins C and E, zinc and selenium help protect cells from oxidative stress

• Propolis is a natural antiseptic

Propex products are available online with delivery from www.EvZeen.com and at all pharmacies, by MS Iakovidis, a member of the MSJ Group.



