March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Search continues for missing man

By George Psyllides0157

A search for a missing 28-year-old man resumed in Paphos on Friday in an area where he was reportedly seen the previous day.

Demetris Antoniou has been missing since March 15. He had been in quarantine at his holiday home in Lysos after returning from Bulgaria.

Police said the man was seen in the area of Kili on Thursday and the search was now focusing there.

Reports said a man saw Antoniou in the area and spoke to him, but he did not realise it was him at the time.

When he realised, some three hours later, he called the police whose officers went to the area but could not find Antoniou.

A police helicopter is also taking part in the search, as were members of the civil defence, professional divers, and friends and relatives.

The 28-year-old’s car was found locked near Polis on Tuesday. On Wednesday, search crews found some items of clothing believed to belong to Antoniou near the sea area of Kakoskali.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26 806021 or the public hotline 1460 or their nearest police station.



Related posts

Coronavirus: over 8,000 checks in 24 hours (updated)

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 28 health professionals affected in Paphos

Annette Chrysostomou

Nutrition essential for staying healthy as we are stuck at home

Annette Chrysostomou

Ministry lists approved labs for coronavirus testing

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Free delivery system for essential items in place for elderly and vulnerable  

Elias Hazou

Coronavirus: Nine new cases in north, authorities slash public sector salaries

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign