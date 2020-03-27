March 27, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Supporting Shipping Companies – Announcement related to Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak measures

By Maria Gregory01

The Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM), in an effort to support shipping companies and owners of Cyprus ships and to enable them to address the difficulties encountered due to the wide spread of the coronavirus outbreak, has decided to extend the date of payment of the Cyprus Registry Maintenance Annual Fee and the tonnage tax of Cyprus ships.

 

In this respect, a relevant Notification will be published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, informing all interested parties that the deadline for payment of the Tonnage Tax and the Cyprus Registry Maintenance Annual Fee for the tax year 2020, normally due by 31st March 2020, will be extended to 31st May 2020.

 

It is also noted that for the smooth operation of the SDM and the effective provision of quality services to its clients and collaborators, the SDM has put in place special arrangements in order to ensure protection of public health and limit the spread of the virus. For this reason, the public is kindly advised to submit electronically all requests and enquiries according to the relevant SDM Circular 6/2020.

Limassol, 27 March 2020



Related posts

JCC: Now is the time for remote and online payments #staysafe

Press Release

OPAP and sports stars: we are all in this fight together!

Press Release

Press Conference exclusively for Children and Youth about coronavirus

Press Release

cdbbank: Protective measures to secure the health and safety of staff, clients and associates as well as the smooth conduct of operations

Press Release

Cablenet proceeded in the immediate upgrading of upload speeds so that Subscribers are able to work from home more effectively

Press Release

LIDL Cyprus takes additional measures to protect health and safety of customers and employees

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign