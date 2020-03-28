March 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Free delivery system great in principle but seriously flawed

By CM Reader's View053

The idea is great in principle, however the process is totally flawed and written by civil servants with no experience in project management or business analysis.

It would be much easier with less ‘form filling’ and phone calls to help lines that will never get answered, for the major supermarkets to publish say 1000 items online with prices and allow older people to order online and pay (non IT experienced ones can ask family/friends to help).

The national guard and volunteers can then deliver.

A separate process should be in place for those who can’t afford to pay.

The majority of the old and vulnerable don’t want charity or free food…they just want someone to deliver their shopping for a few weeks.

UKCYP

